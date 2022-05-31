Janesville, WI - Sheila M. Pickelsimer, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Athens, Tennessee on December 19, 1954; the daughter of William and Virginia (Beech) Phillips. Sheila married James Pickelsimer on December 20, 1972 in Reno Nevada. They spent 30 years together before his passing in 2002. Sheila was very proud of her faith and was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. She spent many years as a girl scout leader. Sheila was very creative and enjoyed crafting with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and collecting dolls. She loved drinking coffee with her daughters and snuggling her grandchildren. Sheila had a big heart and she will be greatly missed.
Sheila is survived by her 3 children: Jeffrey (Inez) Pickelsimer, Virginia (Troy Matteson) Pickelsimer, and Belinda Pickelsimer; 4 grandchildren: Ethan (Dominique Malott) Pickelsimer, Elyssa Pickelsimer, Caraline Losching, and Elyjah Matteson; and sister, Gail Beech. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Robert Beech and William Phillips.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Pickelsimer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
