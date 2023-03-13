Sheila Berry Seibert

July 21, 1937 - March 7, 2023

Janesville, WI - Sheila Berry Seibert, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Oak Park Place - Janesville. She was born on July 21, 1937; the daughter of Richard and Audrey (Fulton) Berry. Sheila married Bernard Seibert on October 11, 1958. Together, they were blessed with 7 children. Sheila was a volunteer at St. John Vianney Catholic Church for over 50 years. For a period of time, she was employed by the Church and she worked passionately as the liturgy coordinator. In 2007, Sheila was recognized by the Gazette as "One of the 50 Who Matter" for her work with Janesville Performing Arts Center and Theatre Unlimited. In addition to her love for theater, Sheila enjoyed her years as a kitchen designer as well as growing and tending to the flowers in her garden. Sheila loved her family deeply and will be dearly missed.

