Janesville, WI - Sheila Berry Seibert, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Oak Park Place - Janesville. She was born on July 21, 1937; the daughter of Richard and Audrey (Fulton) Berry. Sheila married Bernard Seibert on October 11, 1958. Together, they were blessed with 7 children. Sheila was a volunteer at St. John Vianney Catholic Church for over 50 years. For a period of time, she was employed by the Church and she worked passionately as the liturgy coordinator. In 2007, Sheila was recognized by the Gazette as "One of the 50 Who Matter" for her work with Janesville Performing Arts Center and Theatre Unlimited. In addition to her love for theater, Sheila enjoyed her years as a kitchen designer as well as growing and tending to the flowers in her garden. Sheila loved her family deeply and will be dearly missed.
Sheila is survived by 6 children: Sue (Jim) Conley, Simon ( Karen) Seibert, Luke (Anne) Seibert, Paul (Kat) Cibaric, Jane (Todd Dewaele) Seibert, and Lee (Nate) Amundson; 20 grandchildren: Scott, Bernie, Lizzy, Barry, Mike, Katie, Sarah, Daniel, Katy, Tony, Becky, Meta, Tatjana, Sandor, Genevieve, Henry, Grace, Ellen, Silas, and Peter; 3 great grandchildren, Camila, Luna, and Teddy; sister, Barbara Saggau; sister in-law, Carol Berry; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; infant son, Anthony Barry Seibert; sister, Sr. Sharon Berry; and brother, Denis Berry.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Very rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday, at the CHURCH. Memorials are preferred to St. John Vianney Catholic Church or YWCA CARE House. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Oak Park Place for the wonderful care they provided for Sheila during her time with them.
