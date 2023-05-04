November 18, 1951 - May 1, 2023 San Antonio, TX - Sheila Ann Johnson, 71, passed away on May 1, 2023 after a year long battle with cancer. She grew up in Albion, the daughter of Jerome and Rose (Strommen) Johnson. A 1970 graduate of Edgerton High School and on the Pom Pom team. She continued her education at UW Eau Claire, finishing her Associate Degree in Accounting at Blackhawk Tech. She raised her daughters Megan (McGinnity) and Afton (McGinnity) in Afton, WI and was a talented cake decorator. After being diagnosed with MS, she moved to Hayward for several years with her parents; enjoying retirement and one of her favorite activities, fishing. After the passing of her parents, she moved to Maquoketa, IA where she found a new delight, attending Quad City Bandit baseball games with her sister, Jackie. She eventually followed her daughters to San Antonio, TX. She was lovingly attended to by both of her daughters and surrounded by her grandchildren at the time of her passing. Sheila will be dearly remembered and deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughters; Megan (Bryan) Crocco and Afton (Jesse) Guerra, both of San Antonio, TX, her siblings, Cindy (Terry) Vondrasek of Edgerton, Leslie Johnson of Appleton, Karen Harris of Ironwood, MI, Jackie Wright of Maquoketa, IA, and Gail (Tom) Daveau of Fond du Lac, her four grandchildren, Kaedyn Guerra, Mac Guerra, Mason Crocco, and Olivia Crocco, her aunt Elvina Patterson of Evansville, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Sheila was predeceased by her parents, Jerome and Rose Johnson of Hayward, WI and her brothers-in-law, Gary Harris of Hayward and Danny Wright of Maquoketa, IA.
Services will be announced at a later date with interment planned for Albion Prairie Cemetery in Wisconsin. In lieu of expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Fishing Has No Boundaries, or a favorite charity.
