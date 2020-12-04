June 5, 1947 - November 21, 2020
Janesville, WI - Sheela Arnold (73), of Janesville died on November 21, 2020 in Casa Grande, AZ. She was born in 1947 to her biological parents, Earl and Margaret (Pennings) Schuler of Little Chute, WI. After the death of her mother 5 months later in October, 1947, Sheela was raised to adulthood by Thomas and Doris Long of Appleton, WI. Sheela graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1965, worked for CombinedLocks Paper Co. and graduated from UW Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1974 with a degree in music therapy.
Sheela attended Easter Seals Camp Wawbeek in Wisconsin Dells where she met her husband, Arthur Arnold. They married on June 7, 1975 and lived all their married life in Janesville where they were involved in a variety of volunteer activities. Sheela volunteered at the School for the Visually Handicapped, The Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, and held office in local, regional and state Easter Seals. She was presented with the Rock County Easter Seals Award for Personal Achievement by a person with a physical disability. She sang bass in the Stateline Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines International, and served twice as president of the chorus.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Arthur Arnold and her sister, Judy Jacques.
Sheela is survived by her brother, Tom (Joanne) Schuler; her brother -in-law, Richard Arnold; and Theresa Polinske, an extremely close friend to Art and Sheela since she was a small child. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.
Sheela wishes to thank the many wonderful caregivers who have helped her throughout the years, and her most recent house-mate and helper, Doris Perkins.
At Sheela's request, there will be no visitation or funeral. Memorial Donations in her honor may be made to Easter Seals Camp Wawbeek c/o: Easter Seals Wisconsin, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 301, Madison, Wisconsin 53713. J. Warren Funeral Home "Cole and Maud Gardens Chapel" of Casa Grande, Arizona is assisting the Arnold Family.