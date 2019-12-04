October 21, 1962 - November 30, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Shawn D. Spoo, 57, of Delavan, WI passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home. Shawn was born in Exira, IA on October 21, 1962, the son of David and Margaret (Farstrup) Spoo. Shawn graduated from Whitewater High School in 1981. He worked as a lineman for CenturyLink Phone Company for the majority of his working career. On October 22, 1983, Shawn married the love of his life, Jeanne Donahue, in Kapaa, HI. Shawn was an avid outdoorsman. He was happy when he was outside hunting, fishing, and training his dogs. Shawn also was an excellent cook, and made delicious meals for his wife during her battle with cancer. He could be stubborn, but had a good heart and loved his family and friends. Above all else, Shawn loved his wife, Jeanne. She was the apple of his eye, and he would do anything for her. Shawn's family takes comfort in the fact that they are together again, forever.

Shawn is survived by his brother, Shane Spoo; his nephew, Taylor Spoo; his mother-in-law, Barbara Donahue; and his siblings-in-law: Anna Donahue, Margaret Donahue, and Rita (Paul) Ristow. Shawn is also survived by a number of nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanne Spoo; his parents; and his father-in-law, Thomas Donahue.

A funeral service to honor Shawn's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 320 W. Main Street, Palmyra, WI 53156. Visitation will take place from 12 noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Shawn will be laid to rest next to his wife, Jeanne, in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra, WI immediately following the service. Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra, WI is serving the family.