March 31, 1965 - October 1, 2019

Madison/formerly Janesville, WI -- Shawn B. D. Smith of Madison, and formerly of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with his beloved wife and children by his side. The third youngest of 14 children, Shawn was born on March 31, 1965, to Elaine (Ritter) and John R. Smith. He was passionate about many things - guns, cars, history, SpongeBob Square Pants, tall socks, and cargo shorts - but perhaps nothing more so than his dachshund memes and hilariously inflammatory Facebook postings. A self-made man, Shawn worked tirelessly to instill in his children a sense of humility and a strong work ethic, traits he exemplified to his core. He understood the importance of being a good and informed citizen, and was notorious for spirited, hours-long conversations with anyone who would brave going toe-to-toe with him. Anyone close enough to shake his hand would remember the endearing way he - mercilessly and potently - smelled of Brut and Purell. Those who knew him best will forever remember his devotion to helping others, his astounding generosity, and the intensity with which he loved.

Professionally, Shawn started his career in 1985 working as a Special Deputy Sheriff for the Rock County Sheriff's Department. He went on to serve as a firefighter and security officer for General Motors in Janesville, a Police Officer for the Towns of Milton and Orfordville, and later, he was presented with the opportunity to create the Linden Police Department. Shawn then served as Linden's Chief of Police from May 1994 to August 2003. It was in 1993 that Shawn truly found his passion and started to build Midwest Patrol and Investigative, LLC from the ground up. With MPI, Shawn devoted his life to providing for his employees, mentoring young professionals, and building a life for his family. Through MPI outreach, Shawn had the honor of providing support for the cleanup efforts of September 11, 2001 and Hurricane Katrina; experiences that led him to another passion - providing generous training for anti-terrorism and incident response tactics.

Shawn is survived by his wife, Christine D. (Tobalsky) Smith; children: Melissa M. M. (David) Gerke, Shawn B. D. Smith Jr., Kathleen N. Smith, and Anna K. Smith; grandson, Damien W. Gerke; seven siblings: Susan E. Smith, Garrett (Inge) T. Smith, Sarah T. M. Smith, Daniel (Gail) J. Tomashek, Jeffery S. Tomashek, Eugene (Evelyn) J. Tomashek, and Mark S. Tomashek; two step-siblings, Todd Andrews and Crystal Schoonover; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. Shawn is also survived by his life-long mentor and friend, Don Sartell, who fostered Shawn's entrepreneurial spirit from a young age, and continued to cultivate it through his journey as a successful business owner. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Beth and Shannon K. Smith; and four brothers: Patrick, Jonathan, and Shane Smith, and William Tomashek.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m.to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER, 1800 E. Racine St., Janesville. A Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 7702 Old Sauk Road, Madison, WI. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the CHURCH, with Pastor Nic Gibson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Twin Towers Orphan Fund. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com