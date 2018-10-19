July 11, 1957 - October 16, 2018
Albany/Evansville, WI -- Sharon Ruth Golz, age 61, passed away on October 16, 2018 at home. She was born on July 11, 1957, the daughter of Edward and Charlene (Holcomb) Trow. Sharon married Curtis Golz on September 4, 1982, at the Albany United Methodist church. She also owned her own floral business for twenty years, and prior to that, she worked in many floral shops over thirty-five years. She loved working with flowers, and all the people she met along the way. She worked for seventeen years at Electric Motors Unlimited while also running her floral business. She was a huge Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. She loved scrapbooking, taking pictures and camping. Her biggest love is the love she has for her family, her wonderful husband, children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis; son, Michael (Ashley) Golz both of Albany; three daughters: Sarah (Nick) Baker of Milton, Lindsey (Ken) Kotte of Albany, Amy Golz of Belleville, her grandchildren: Gracelynn, Paisley, Brantley and Cora; her father, Edward Trow of Evansville; two brothers, Keith (Debbie) Trow, and Bill (Ann) Trow both of Evansville; two sisters, Shirley (Steve) Baertschi of Janesville, and Doreen (Jose) Guzman of Evansville; three stepbrothers: Norman Houlberg of Janesville, Wayne (Linda) Houlberg of Oak Ridge TN., and Dean (Debbie) Houlberg of Albany; stepsister, Karen (Russell) Rindsig of Sarona, WI; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlene Trow; stepmother, June (Houlberg) Trow; stepbrother, Glen Houlberg; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Helen Golz; brother-in-law, Tim Golz; and nephew, Ben Golz.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 21, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lions Club in Albany. A private family service will be held, and burial will be in Peace Church Cemetery, Brooklyn Township. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse