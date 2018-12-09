Sharon M. Dyle

April 30, 1945 - December 6, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Sharon M. Dyle, age 73 of Janesville passed away on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at her home with her family by her side while holding her husband's hand. She was born in Fort Atkinson, WI on April 30, 1945, the daughter of the late Stephen and Marie (Schmidt) Stortz. Sharon graduated from Fort Atkinson High School, and attended UW Whitewater. On August 20, 1966, she married Douglas E. Dyle at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Sharon was very fortunate to use her God-given talents by being a stay at home mother for her two daughters, Bridget and Deborah. Family values were very important to Sharon, as well as spending quality time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed when they could all be together, making every holiday a perfect and special event. In her free time, Sharon enjoyed gardening, crafting, and watching the birds outside of her family room patio door.

She is survived by her husband: Doug; and her two daughters, Bridget (Todd Tessmann) Olson of Beloit and Deborah Tatroe of Janesville; her grandchildren who she loved dearly: Megan Tatroe, Aric Olson, and Alexys Olson; her sister-in-law: Barbara Stortz of Fort Atkinson; her canine companion for many years, Zeke; and many other beloved relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Stortz.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials would be greatly appreciated if they were made in Sharon's name to Agrace HospiceCare.

Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

Thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, for the wonderful care and support given to Sharon and her family during her final journey. We are truly grateful and blessed for all you have done!

