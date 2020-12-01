Sharon Lynn Behrens

November 28, 2020
New Berlin, WI - Passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of the late Walter Behrens. Loving mother of Michelle (Kevin) Bush. Proud grandmother of Aaron (Hannah) Bush and Zachary Bush. Cherished sister of Terrance (Diane) Casper and Sonia (Jeff) Elser. Sharon is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Norvin and Violet Casper.
Sharon retired after 30 years at General Motors in Janesville. She moved to New Berlin to be closer to her family. Sharon enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, quilting, cross stitch, scrapbooking, having lunch with family and friends and traveling. She was an active member of Good Shepherd's Evangelical Lutheran Church where she attended Senior bible study as well as participated in Busy Hands. Sharon was always willing to lend a hand to those in need.
Visitation to be held at Krause Funeral Home 12401 W National Ave. New Berlin, WI. Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm. Additional visitation at Good Shepherd's Evangelical Lutheran Church 1337 S. 100th St. West Allis, WI. Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10am to 10:45am. Service at 11am. Masks are required. Livestreaming of the service will be available the day on the service on the funeral home website.