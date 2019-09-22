October 19, 1949 - September 9, 2019

Cameron, WI -- Sharon Lee Morgan of Cameron, WI, died September 9, 2019. Sharon was the daughter of Hans and Esther (Berges) Andersen, and was born October 19, 1949 in Stoughton, WI. Sharon graduated from Evansville High School in 1968.

Sharon was blessed with and is survived by her two children, Timothy and Sara Morgan, both of Cameron. She is survived by her brothers, Harvey and Peter (Marla) Andersen, both of Janesville; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Darlene (Eugene) Montgomery and Kenneth Andersen; and her half-sister, Janet (Harold) Rumage.

A memorial service was held at First Baptist Church of Hillsdale, Wisconsin on September 14, 2019.