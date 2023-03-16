Sharon K. (Sterken) Passarella

September 8, 1958 - March 12, 2023

Tinley Park, IL - Sharon K. (Sterken) Passarella, age 64, of Tinley Park, IL formerly of Delavan passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Northwestern Palos Hospital in Palos Heights, IL. She was born in Elkhorn on September 8, 1958 to Edwin and Evelyn (Baar) Sterken. Sharon worked for many years as an engineer at AT&T. She ran over 40 full marathons and many half marathons including: Athens, Rome, Marine Corps, California's Avenue of Giants, and many others. She was also very happy that she was able to hike the Grand Canyon twice from rim to rim. Sharon also enjoyed hiking, biking, traveling, skiing and snowshoeing.

