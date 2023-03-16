Tinley Park, IL - Sharon K. (Sterken) Passarella, age 64, of Tinley Park, IL formerly of Delavan passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Northwestern Palos Hospital in Palos Heights, IL. She was born in Elkhorn on September 8, 1958 to Edwin and Evelyn (Baar) Sterken. Sharon worked for many years as an engineer at AT&T. She ran over 40 full marathons and many half marathons including: Athens, Rome, Marine Corps, California's Avenue of Giants, and many others. She was also very happy that she was able to hike the Grand Canyon twice from rim to rim. Sharon also enjoyed hiking, biking, traveling, skiing and snowshoeing.
Sharon is survived by her siblings, Gary (Sylvia Spinner) Sterken, Middleton, WI, Cheryl (Bert) Leusink, Brandon, WI, Charlene Skelton, Delavan, Karen (Dan) Medema, Delavan, Larry Sterken, Delavan; "Adopted Daughter" Jia Bao; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Her Illinois family included the Yankee Anchors running group who have walked this path with her for many years.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law Dan Skelton; nephews, Steven Leusink and Eric Sterken.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Sharon requested that people dress casual to her funeral. Memorials can be directed to Susan G. Komen for the Cure at Komen.org and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
