January 15, 1943 - September 5, 2022

Janesville, WI - Sharon K. Fish, age 79, of Janesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, September 5th, 2022, at SSM Health/St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Sharon was born January 15, 1943, in Lincoln, NE to Clayton and Lillian Judah. While working as a cashier at "Chad's", the neighborhood corner grocery store, she met the love of her life and her future husband, Lewis Fish. They were married October 10, 1959, in Ames, IA. Sharon always felt her most important role in life was raising her children. When Lewis started his own business "Rite-Way Drainage" in 1978, she became the bookkeeper/secretary. She was able to work at home and still raise her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Fish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.