Janesville, WI - Sharon K. Fish, age 79, of Janesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, September 5th, 2022, at SSM Health/St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Sharon was born January 15, 1943, in Lincoln, NE to Clayton and Lillian Judah. While working as a cashier at "Chad's", the neighborhood corner grocery store, she met the love of her life and her future husband, Lewis Fish. They were married October 10, 1959, in Ames, IA. Sharon always felt her most important role in life was raising her children. When Lewis started his own business "Rite-Way Drainage" in 1978, she became the bookkeeper/secretary. She was able to work at home and still raise her family.
She also enjoyed gardening, traveling, fishing, and their trips to their cabin in Avoca, WI. Nothing brought her more joy than to be the "GG" to all 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She would call VERY frequently just to check-in with them and to offer any of her "wisdom." Her advice will be greatly missed, even if no one took it.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Debbie of Janesville, WI; son, Mark of White Lake, WI; daughter, Robin of Janesville, WI; and so many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to mention. Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis; son, Randy; grandson, Brett; parents, Clayton and Lillian Judah; and James and Mae (Bobbie) Taylor, her aunt and uncle to whom she was like a daughter.
Per Sharon's wishes, there will be no funeral service. The family has chosen a closed celebration of life. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the staff at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville for their kindness and compassion shown towards our family at a time when we needed it the most; and making our mother comfortable and giving her the best of care until her passing. We would like to express our special thanks to ER Physician Dr. Benjamin Hecht, who went above and beyond for our mother, the ICU staff, who are truly special. We could not have made it through this without your kindness, compassion, and concern. A special thanks to RN-Kathy, you are a shining star. Your kindness and compassion towards our family and our mother will never be forgotten. A special thanks to Dr. Debbie Jones; she took the time to spend with our family, to answer questions, calm our fears, and provide reassurance. The family is being assisted by the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
