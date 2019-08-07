September 7, 1947 - August 4, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Sharon K. Briggs, age 71, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison. She was born in Richland Center on September 7, 1947, the daughter of Russell and Jeanette (Turben) Birkelo. Sharon grew up in Soldier's Grove, and graduated from Soldier's Grove High School in 1965. She married her husband, Fred Briggs on December 26, 1975, and they had almost 14 years together before his passing on November 6, 1989. Sharon worked for WPS Health Insurance in the Data Entry Department, retiring in 2012. In her free time, Sharon enjoyed traveling with family, red Ford Mustangs, trips to the casinos, and creating delicious meals for her family in her kitchen. Family get-togethers and time with her grandchildren were most precious to Sharon.

She is survived by her significant other and friend, Virgil Gorgas; children: Scott (Julie) Jacobson, Chad (Kimberly) Jacobson, and Cassie (Curt Watkins) Briggs; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; siblings: Donna (Jack) Dutcher, Rolland "Rollie" (Shelly) Birkelo, Randy (Wendy) Birkelo, and David (Amy) Birkelo; she also had many nieces and nephews that she loved very much. Sharon is predeceased by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com