January 20, 1951 - December 5, 2018
McFarland, WI -- Sharon Jeanne Urbanowski, age 67, of McFarland, WI and formerly of Janesville, died on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Oakwood Hebron Oaks Skilled Nursing. She was born in Janesville on January 20, 1951, the daughter of John and Alice (Schlimgen) Urbanowski. Sharon attended St. William Grade School, Franklin Junior High,and graduated from Parker High School in 1969. She continued her education at UW Platteville, graduating with a degree in secondary education. Sharon worked as a system programmer for the State of Wisconsin for over 25 years, retiring six years ago. Sharon was a very caring, loving, generous, thoughtful and considerate person. She enjoyed traveling, visiting family, all things Disney, and a variety of sporting and musical events. Her infectious smile and her sincere concern for the well-being of others will be missed by those who knew her.
She is survived by her mother, Alice Urbanowski of Janesville; her siblings: David (Chris) Urbanowski of Martinsville, IN, Dennis (Virginia) Urbanowski of Janesville, and Debra (Tim) Jester of O'Fallon, MO; nieces and nephews: Tom (Sui) McMahon, Nathan, Julie, Samantha, and Joshua Jester, and Mariya Phillips; aunts and uncles: Gladys Frederick, Raymond Urbanowski, Ruth Beggs, and Sid Noss; her best friend and roommate: Jan O'Leary of McFarland, as well as the extended O'Leary family: Jim (Cindy) O'Leary, Dan (Liz) O'Leary, and Diane Sutherland and their children and grandchildren. Sharon was predeceased by her father; and sister, Ellen Marie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at St. William Catholic Church, 456 N. Arch St., Janesville with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Memorials would be greatly appreciated if they were made in Sharon's name to the University of Wisconsin Foundation Health Transplant Fund, US Bank Lockbox, Box 78807, Milwaukee WI 53278-0807.
A very warm and heartfelt thank you to staff and doctors at UW Hospital, UW Health and Rehabilitation Hospital, and Oakwood Village for the outstanding care and support given to Sharon and her family the last few months. All of you are true Angels!
