July 24, 1946 - April 24, 2021
Janesville, WI - Sharon J. Seekins, age 74, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, WI. Sharon was born in Madison on July 24, 1946; the daughter of Loren J. and Kathryn A. (Gunderson) Seekins. She graduated from Milton Union High School in 1965 and worked as a Central Reservation Control Agent for Northwest Airlines, retiring in 2008. Sharon was a member of the Mercy Hospital Volunteers and a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Sharon is survived by her sister, Nicci Martin; brother in-law, Dan Fisher; nephew and nieces: Kevin Fisher, Renee Fisher, Amanda (Michael Shmorgun) Martin, and Holly (Shaun Stokes) Martin; great-nieces and nephews: Coty Fisher, Timothy Fisher, Samantha Mason, Cloe McCall, and Wesley Stokes; and extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy Fisher, brother in-law, Michael Martin; and her cats; Summer, Bella, Felix, & Oscar.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with a private family committal at the Milton Municipal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com