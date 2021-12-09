Sharon Harrison

Janesville, WI - Sharon A. Harrison, 82, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 in her home surrounded by family.
She was born on July 2, 1939, in Dearborn, MI, the daughter of Floyd and Dorothy (Renas) Kilpatrick. Sharon was a 1958 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She attended cosmetology school. Sharon married Kenneth Harrison on October 7, 1960 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beloit. He predeceased her on January 22, 2011.
Sharon was a beautician for over 40 years. She was employed by The Beauty Box, The Magic Touch and Essar Salon. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Sharon and her husband, Ken were long time Badger football season ticket holders. She was also a huge fan of the Brewers. Sharon enjoyed gardening with her husband, cooking, listening to classical music, the blues, 50's and the Beatles. With her family, she enjoyed vacationing in Gordon, WI, taking a cross country trip to California to visit friends, going to the Fireside, and supper clubs. Sharon also enjoyed giving to charitable organizations, with St. Jude's Children's Hospital being her main priority.
Survivors include her children, Scott Harrison of Beloit, WI and Holly Noble of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Justin (Dakota) Behm and Braden Noble; greatgrandchildren, Brody, Aaron, Kael, Knox, Krew and Blakeley; brother, Richard (Edna) Kilpatrick of Janesville, WI; brother-in-law, Rod Langkoltz; niece, Kim (Chris) Newcomer; nephew, Todd Kilpatrick; cousins, other relatives, friends and her beloved dog, Kenzie.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and sister, Patricia Langkoltz.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in the St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, IL with Fr. Romeo Pavino officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. pm Monday, December 13, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with a rosary to be recited at 4:30 p.m.