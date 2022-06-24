Janesville, WI - Sharon E. Weibel, age 73, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Sharon was born in Beloit on August 19, 1948; the daughter of Robert and Mabel (Loomis) Gunderson. She was a 1966 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. Sharon married Robert Weibel on May 25, 1986 in Las Vegas. She worked as a beautician for 44 years at the Beauty Boutique in Beloit. In her free time, Sharon enjoyed painting, crossword puzzles, and traveling with Bob (especially to Mexico and Ireland).
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Robert Weibel; sons, Greg Weibel, and Todd (Tracy) Weibel; and brothers, Robert (Christine) Gunderson, and James Gunderson. She is preceded in death by her parents; and twin sister and brother in-law, Sue and Richard Miller.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Committal will immediately follow to the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Weibel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.