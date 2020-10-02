Sharon Danielson

August 30, 1947 - September 30, 2020
Edgerton, WI- EDGERTON---Sharon M. Danielson, age 73, of Edgerton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at home. She was born in Janesville on Aug. 30, 1947, the daughter of John and Thenosha (McCord) Barry. She was a 1966 graduate of Janesville Senior High School. Sharon married Craig Danielson on Feb. 14, 1981, at the Danielson Family Farm, Edgerton. She was employed at the Nunn Bush Shoe Factory and later as a Health Aide for Edgerton Elementary until her retirement in 2013. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan. She loved holidays and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Craig of 39 years; 5 children: Barry (Pam) Peterson of Edgerton, Jennifer (Ryan) Brenden of Shiocton, Jessica (Justin) Boehm of Stoughton and Craig Danielson and Erika Danielson both of Edgerton; 8 grandchildren: Derrick Peterson, Abbie Danielson, Jaden, Cash, Walker and Rynn Brenden, Clement Boehm and John Danielson; 2 siblings; David (Diane) Barry and John "Jack" (June) Barry both of Janesville; sister-in-law, Candace Peterson of Edgerton; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Barry; half-brother, Donald Baker; and half-sisters, Delores Baumgartner and Carolyn Fleenor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Edgerton. Fr. David Wanish will preside and burial will follow in Jenson Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH. The family is being assisted by the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com