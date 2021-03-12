October 10, 1954 - March 9, 2021
Janesville, WI - LAMBEAU GAINED ANOTHER ANGEL
Sharon Ann Stuckart, age 66, of Janesville, WI passed away surrounded by her family on March 9, 2021 at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. She was born in Green Bay, WI on October 10, 1954, the daughter of Jerome and Gladys (Nockerts) Stuckart, the youngest of 15 children. She grew up in Green Bay where she graduated from high school.
Sharon was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. She was a staple at the Rock County 4-H Fair which was the social highlight of her year. Her radio was always tuned to WJVL where she knew every DJ by name, face and voice. Family and friends will miss her warm smile but are happy that she is flying with the angels.
Sharon is survived by two children; James (Cindy) Bartlett and Krystal (Eric) Goodger; three grandchildren, Logan, Sophia and Hope as well as numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Kelly, her parents, three brothers and one sister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Father Jim Leeser will preside. Visitation will be at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH on Wednesday, March 17th from 10 a.m. until the time of the mass. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME (www.henkeclarson.com).