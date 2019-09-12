May 30, 1945 - - September 5, 2019

DeForest, WI -- Sharon A. Marie-Wilson, age 74, of DeForest, WI, passed away peacefully at her daughter's house in Madison, WI on September 5, 2019 after a long illness. Sharon was born in Madison, WI to Antony and Mary Zingshiem (Trainor). Sharon graduated from Verona High School and married not long after. She had two girls, Diana and Dawn. The family moved to Janesville, WI, where she was a stay-at-home mom until the girls were older. She enjoyed volunteering at the girl's school, sewing, crocheting, reading, cake decorating and taking care of her family. Her love for her girls was truly unconditional, and she showed it every day throughout her life. It was during her time in Janesville that she became a friend of Bill W., for which she was forever grateful. When Sharon reentered the workforce, she worked for Parker Pen, where she met her best friend, Levon Warriner - the sister she never had. Sharon went on to work in other manufacturing companies, and in health care. She went to school to become a med tech, and loved being a home-health aid caring for others. She was always a hard-worker, charitable, thoughtful, nurturing, and a great friend and mother. Sharon met the love of her life, Charlie, and they were married in 1987. In 1991, they moved to Mountain Home, AR. There they enjoyed traveling, family visits, fishing and the fish fry after, and playing cards with friends. Sharon was a member of Red Hats, The Democrats Club, and the American Legion Auxiliary. In 2013 Sharon and Charlie moved to DeForest, WI to be closer to family. Sharon loved spending time with her daughters and her grandson, Nathan. She cheered him on at his basketball games, and chauffeured him around before he could drive. Sharon loved her little house in DeForest, and kept the birds and rabbits fat feeding them. She enjoyed her flowers all summer. She kept in touch with friends far away, enjoying her daily calls with her friend, Wilma Davis, in Georgia. She made several new friends through the American Legion Auxiliary and the DeForest Senior Center. She was also close to her neighbors, especially Paul and Rose Schatz, who were always there to lend a hand. Her heart was broken when her daughter, Dawn, passed in 2015, and then her husband later that same year. Although Sharon's COPD took a toll on her independence and spirit at times, she never gave up. Even in the end while on hospice, she talked about what flowers she wanted planted in the spring. Her last days were spent with her daughter, grandson, and beloved pooch, Trixie, by her side.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Diana Kiesling; grandson, Nathan Kiesling; brother, Patrick Zingshiem; numerous sister and brother-in-laws; several nieces; nephews; and stepchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Wilson; daughter, Dawn Kuykendall; brother, Timothy Zingshiem; and brother, Michael Zingshiem.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Sharon's life will be held at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison on Sunday, September 15, 2019. A service will begin at 1:30 p.m., with a visitation to follow until 3:30 p.m. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

