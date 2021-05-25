October 18, 1950 - May 22, 2021
Janesville, WI - Sharmian Ann Marie Jessie, 70, was called to join her Savior in Heaven on Saturday, May 22, 2021 with her family by her side. Sharm was born on October 18, 1950 to her parents Bob and Sylvia Sperry in Janesville, WI. She graduated from Craig High School and attended Madison Business College. She worked at various businesses in Janesville including Parker Pen, Roherty's, Roosevelt Elementary School, and Lab Safety.
On September 9, 1972, Sharm married the love of her life, Robert Jessie, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They spent a full life together raising their children and enjoying every moment with each other. Sharm's biggest source of joy was her family and her greatest happiness in life was watching her children and grandchildren grow. She also enjoyed spending time with her treasured friends, going to Elvis shows, and trying her luck at casinos.
Sharm is survived by her devoted husband Robert; 3 children: Todd (Tricia) Jessie, Brooke Jessie, and Laurie (Jeremy) Timm; step-daughter: Erika (Steve) Bickle; 11 grandchildren: Alyssa, Lucas, Samantha, Christian, Jordan, Jayvin, Jagger, Tyler, Jordyn, Tanner, Jayce; 1 great grandson: Grayson; and sister: Marcia (Jim) Kersten. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Beth; sister, Melanie Ross, and her parents.
A visitation will be held at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at ST. PAUL'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a funeral service at church to follow at 11:00 AM. Memorials can be made in Sharm's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School. On-line condolences can be made at www.apfelwolfe.com
The family would like to thank all the physicians, nurses, and dedicated staff at Mercy who gave such wonderful care to their loved one. Healthcare workers are truly heroes for their service and dedication.
Her Smile
Though her smile is gone forever
And her hand I cannot touch.
I still have so many memories
Of the one I loved so much.
Her memory is now my keepsake
Which with I'll never part.
God has her in his keeping
I have her in my heart.
Sadly missed, but never forgotten.