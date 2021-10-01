Shannon L. Schultz

Florence, SC - Shannon Lee Schultz, age 50, of Florence, South Carolina, formerly of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Carolina Pines Medical Center in Hartsville, South Carolina. She was born in Alabama on August 20, 1971; the daughter of Peggy Lee Brown.
She attended Gallaudet University, the only institution of higher learning in the United States devoted specifically to the education of the deaf. Her life adventures included being hostess at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, entering the Catholic Church in 1996, and starting a family.
Shannon will be forever remembered as a caring and kind-hearted woman, who always kept a positive outlook on life regardless of the circumstance. Her smile and laugh were contagious. Shannon loved good food (including an inexplicable fondness for boiled peanuts) and sharing recipes far and wide. She enjoyed experimenting with different arts and crafts, and sharing her creativity as handmade gifts. She found peace and solace on the beach, especially the coastline of South Carolina's Myrtle Beach.
She is survived by her children: Packer and Angelove Schultz; grandchildren: Luca Rivera and soon-to-be-born Londyn Schultz; her former spouse, Peter Schultz and his father William; brother and sister in-laws: Paul Schultz and Lynell Meeth; uncle in-law, Daniel Wedel; and other extended family members and friends.
Shannon is preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved dachshunds, Farvey and Lambeau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus, with Fr. Grant Thies officiating. Committal will follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME in Janesville, which is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Shannon Schultz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.