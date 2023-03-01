Shannon L. DeVoll

March 11, 1938 - February 27, 2023

Edgerton, WI - Shannon L. DeVoll, age 84, of Edgerton, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Edgerton Hospital. She was born in Manning, IA on March 11, 1938, the daughter of William and Luella (Anton) Mahnke. She was a 1956 graduate of Manning High School. Shannon married Charles A. DeVoll on November 19, 1960, in Manning, IA. She worked for Parker Pen for 35 years until her retirement. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, they were her life and followed all their activities. She enjoyed Bingo, making meals for her family during the holidays and betting on the long shots in the Kentucky Derby.

