Edgerton, WI - Shannon L. DeVoll, age 84, of Edgerton, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Edgerton Hospital. She was born in Manning, IA on March 11, 1938, the daughter of William and Luella (Anton) Mahnke. She was a 1956 graduate of Manning High School. Shannon married Charles A. DeVoll on November 19, 1960, in Manning, IA. She worked for Parker Pen for 35 years until her retirement. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, they were her life and followed all their activities. She enjoyed Bingo, making meals for her family during the holidays and betting on the long shots in the Kentucky Derby.
Shannon is survived by her husband, Charles; 6 children: Beverly (Gary) Enke, Steven DeVoll, James (Stacey) DeVoll, Laura (Denny) Fox, Lisa (James) Uhe and Mark (Christa) DeVoll; 9 grandchildren: Jennah (Joshua) Bauernfeind, Sutton (Ceaira) DeVoll, Michelle (Aaron) Haumschild, Alicia (Kyler) Goglio, Derek Fox, Morgan (Kyle Newton) Uhe, Brooke Uhe, Charles DeVoll and Natalie DeVoll; 4 great grandchildren: BJ Fox, Madyson Uhe, Kinsley Goglio, Ollie Haumschild and 2 due yet this year; sister-in-law, Barbara Mahnke; brother-in-law, Bobby (LuAnn) DeVoll; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald Mahnke; and sister, Beverly Lou Mahnke.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Friday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
