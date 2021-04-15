March 22, 1985 - April 13, 2021
Eleva, WI - Shane Jimmy Twerberg, 36, of Eleva Wis., formerly of Janesville, Wis. passed away Tuesday, April 13th, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire after a brief illness.
He was born March 22, 1985 in Janesville to Clair and Linda (Emerson) Twerberg.
Shane graduated from Parker High School, Janesville Wis. in 2003. He worked at various body shops in the Janesville area as a painter/welder.
He is survived by his mother Linda, of Eleva, aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends Bryan, David, Stacy and fur friend, Trixie.
He was preceded in death by his father Clair; Grandparents, Joel and Rebecca Twerberg and Hugh and Phyllis Sharp; aunts, uncles, and cousin Jimmy Emerson.
Shane gave the gift of life to others as an organ donor.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire, Wis. with Chaplain Gary Preston officiating.
Following the service, friends and family are invited to Flyin' Ryans in Eleva for lunch and socializing.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.