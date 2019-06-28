Sgt. William "Bill" Melloch

May 26, 1959 - June 25, 2019

East Troy/Delavan, WI -- Sgt. William "Bill" M. Melloch, age 60, of East Troy, formerly of Delavan, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in Milwaukee on May 26, 1959 to Maurice and Julia (Warda) Melloch. Bill was united in marriage to Marie Ayen on November 26, 2011 in Delavan. He started working with the Walworth County Sheriff's Department on July 31, 1995. He also worked part time with the Delavan Police Dept.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marie Ayen; a son, Andrew (Heather Hookstead) Melloch, of Janesville; a brother, Steve (Barb) Melloch, of CA; nephews: Brett, Cole, and Derek; stepchildren: Matthew (Stacey) Ayen, of Janesville, Nicholaus Ayen, of Beloit, and Tiffany Webster, of IN; and his beloved pets, Bella and Deuce. Bill is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com