Seth Eugene "Wood" Farley

Janesville, WI - Seth Eugene Farley, AKA "Wood," age 29, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford. Many lives were saved through the tragedy of his death because he signed a piece of paper to become a donor. He was born in Daytona Beach, FL on February 29, 1992, the son of Melonie (Kelly) and Michael Blazier. He attended Big Foot High School. After high school he worked as a roofer and mechanic. He was a jack of all trades and master of none.
Seth is survived by his parents: Melonie and Michael Blazier, and Russell Farley; beloved grandmother, Marveen Kelly; uncle, David Kelly; aunts, Heather Kelly and Vanessa Kelly; great uncle, Mike Hyder; great aunt, Kathy Kelly; cousins: Hope, Mykala, Michael, and Lexi Buchanan; great cousins, Jennifer and Stanley; long term girlfriend of 5 years, Marissa Rojas; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his baby sister, Sterling; great Grandpa Kelly, Sugar Pa; Grandmommy; Grandpa Johansen; and dear Grandpa Kelly.
Private family services are planned. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Seth Farley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
