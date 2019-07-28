December 15, 1995 - July 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- It is with great sadness that the family of Seth Connor Stricklin announces his passing on Monday, July 15, 2019, in West Palm Beach, FL, at the age of 23. He was the beloved son of Mark and Joyce (Mauritz) Stricklin, born December 15, 1995. Seth had many friends all over the country. He will be remembered for his bright smile, sense of humor, contagious laughter, and his ability to light up a room. He was a caring and compassionate man. He was passionate about music, going to concerts, playing his guitar, and writing songs. He loved animals, especially his pets, Nala, Bear, Max, and Kitty-girl. He enjoyed traveling and exploring new places.

He is survived by his daughter, Dahlia; his parents, Mark and Joyce; his siblings: LaChelle (Russ) Tabbert, Benjamin, Whiteney, Payton Stricklin, all of Janesville, WI, and Jasmine (Jay Barman) Mauritz, of Carbondale, CO; his grandmothers, Delores Mauritz and Carol Broadbent; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at ROXBURY CHURCH OF CHRIST, at 2103 Roxbury Rd., Janesville, WI.