September 30, 1962 - June 23, 2019

Evansville -- Sean Patrick Dunphy passed away on June 23, 2019 at UW Hospital from complications of a stroke. He was born September 30, 1962 to parents Tom Dunphy and Betty Storch in Monroe WI. Sean spent his early years on the family farm in Magnolia, where he said he "Fed the pigs, was scared of the bull, and watched the hose for Grandpa Charley" His family later moved to Evansville where he attended EHS excelling at football and track. After graduation, Sean worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad with his father laying track and pounding stakes. He then attended UW Whitewater, and during that time he decided to follow his lifelong dream of becoming a police officer and went to the Police Academy. He graduated in police science, started his career in his home town Evansville, then moving to Monroe in November 1987. Sean's love was being a cop. He was active in the SWAT team, kept up his skills by bench pressing up to 435lbs (he scared his spotters with that weight), mentoring, and eventually worked his way up to becoming a respected Sergeant. Sean was forced to retire after an on the job injury. After retiring, Sean moved back to Evansville where he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Sean was known for his random knowledge and humor. His belly laugh was contagious and could start a chain reaction with people around him. His knowledge of sports, history and weird facts could always draw interest. He amazed the people close to him with his creative poetry that got published and won national contests. He loved the Green Bay Packers, going to Brewer games, and enjoyed playing the Cherry Master at his favorite establishments Union and the VFW, even developing a few nemesis's when they would hit a jackpot after he played for hours (they know who they are). He will always be remembered coining the phrases "Boom-- Hammer!", "Hollywood", "He may be fast, but he's not Sean Dunphy fast", and "Monkey Monkey Monkey". Sean always made it known that family and friends and his heritage and Catholic faith were very important to him. He will be sorely missed.

Sean is joining his father Thomas Michael Dunphy and his Niece Casandra Sue in heaven. He leaves behind his mother Betty (Kent) Katzenmeyer; his best friends, brothers and sisters: Susan Buchanan, Charlie (Shawn) Dunphy, Jennifer (Dave) Janecek, Josh (Donna) Dunphy, Thomas (Amy) Dunphy, and Annie (Mitch) Larson; Step brothers, Scott (Kim) Katzenmeyer, and Nate (Jenny) Katzenmeyer; Nieces and Nephews: DJ Buchanan, Thomas Buchanan, Tristen Brzezinski, Matt Dunphy, Haley Dunphy, Jayden Dunphy, Matt Janecek, Jacob Janecek, Sara Janecek, Kerri Malicki, Delaney Dunphy, Sam Dunphy, Michael Dunphy, Ella Dunphy, Sayer Larson and Madoon Larson; great nieces: Finley, Ruby, Claire, and Emma; and favorite aunt, Sylvia Klitzke

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville with Father Michael E. Moon officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery Magnolia Township. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com