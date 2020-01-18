November 19, 1968 - January 9, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Sean A. Miller, age 51, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born in Ladysmith, WI on November 19, 1968, the son of Duane and Lorene (Jenness) Miller. He graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1986, and lettered in wrestling and cross country. Sean was a proud member of the former Local 836 Carpenter's Union of Janesville, and an active member of Local 314 of Madison. He was a diehard Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer Fan. He raced in the WORS mountain bike circuit and belonged to Michael's Cycle's bicycle Club. Sean was a dedicated family man, who cherished time with his loved ones. He always stood up for what was right and for those who couldn't stand up for themselves. He had a huge heart and never backed down from anyone or anything. His door was always open, literally, his garage door was always open. He had a competitive spirit about him and was a passionate soul. He possessed a never give in, never give up attitude. It is believed that he viewed every episode of Seinfeld at least twice. Sean loved being a dad, he was actively involved in his son's lives. Sharing in their lives was his greatest joy. On June 6, 2019, he married Cynthia Rivera.

Sean is survived by his wife, Cyndi; 3 sons: Gage, Kyler, and Avery Miller; stepchildren: Mireya, Jonathan (Sabrina), Alyna, and Abigail Facundo; sister, Shannon Miller; mother of his children, Kari (Dan) Dodd; nieces, Ashley Boissonneault and Morgan Bradley; dog, Bodie; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jennifer Cohen.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

When they built you brother, they broke the mold!