May 7, 1989 - February 10, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Seairaha Winchester, 30, of Janesville, WI, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. She was born the daughter of Clarence Winchester and Justine Watson. She was a loving mother, daughter, and sister who enjoyed life and what it had to offer.

Seairaha is survived by her four beautiful daughters; father; mother and step father; two brothers; two step-siblings; and a host of other family members. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Jenny and Jerry Dorsey and Elton Winchester.

Memorial service will be held at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd.; Janesville, WI on February 21, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Seairaha Winchester Memorial Fund at any Blackhawk Community Credit Union location.