Janesville, WI - Scott V. Francis, 42, passed away after a strong short fight with cancer surrounded by his amazing and loving family. He was born in Janesville on March 18, 1979 to Kenneth Francis and Deb (nee Kenney) (Fred) Grams.
Scott was a 1997 graduate of Parker High School. He was a major fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and baseball in general, with the bucket list to make it to all 32 stadiums (14 was the present count). He was also a Packer Shareholder and an immense collector of bobbleheads, some 900 in fact which also included him being a founding member of the Bobblehead Association.
If you knew Scott, then you knew he always wore a jersey with matching cap, had a contagious smile with those dimples, and a sense of humor that was second to none.
His greatest love was his entire family who survive him: his adoring wife Amy whom he married September 4, 2004 at Traxler Park; being an amazing dad to his three children: Brennan Davis Francis (11), Genevieve "Genna" Adelle Francis (9), and Everly Violet Francis (2); wonderful son to Kenneth and Deb; brother extraordinaire to Jenni (Ed Harold) Francis and Diana (Jerry Schnuck) Krueger; grandson to Robert Kenney and Kathleen (Larry) Dustan; son-in-law to Cecelia Marshall; to his numerous nieces and nephews who were dear to his heart; his special connections to each of his cousins; and his work family of the past 22 years at Goex.
Scott was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Ronald Francis and Laraine Storm; and his father-in-law Eric "Rick" Davis.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. A time for stories will begin at 7:00 PM. To Celebrate Scott please wear sports attire. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
With no question in our minds, we truly need to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice-Janesville, you treated Scott and our family with the utmost care and love. Also, to Shawna and Al the utmost thanks because you stepped up in every way and to everyone who has expressed their love.
