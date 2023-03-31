March 5, 1949 - March 29, 2023
Evansville, WI - Scott Robert Fredendall was born March 5, 1949, and passed away at the age of 74, on March 29, 2023, surrounded by his family at his home of 49 years in Evansville, WI.
Evansville, WI - Scott Robert Fredendall was born March 5, 1949, and passed away at the age of 74, on March 29, 2023, surrounded by his family at his home of 49 years in Evansville, WI.
Scott was born in Janesville, WI, to Robert "Fritz" Fredendall and Harriet (Norby) Fredendall. He was preceded in death by both parents, and his brother Dale Fredendall. Scott is survived by his wife of 53 years, Deborah (Whipple), his children Jeffery Fredendall (Jeff Cunningham) and Amy Larson (Jamie), and granddaughter Ellie Larson, as well as his sister Karen (Gerald) Staff, Brother Steve (Sherri) Fredendall, in-laws Sharon (John) Gibson and Gordon (Yvonne) Whipple, and many other relatives and friends.
Scott graduated from Janesville High School. While in high school he enjoyed working for Gray's Beverage, and as a senior began his 36-year career with General Motors where he met Donald Moore, who helped him, and his wife build a home for their family - Don becoming like a grandfather to his children.
In 1967 Scott enlisted in the United States Army, and served as part of the 1st Calvary Airmobile Division in Vietnam. He was the recipient of a purple heart after being hospitalized on the U.S.S Repose for treatment of injuries he suffered while fighting against enemy forces at base camp.
Scott loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his close friend Steve Pfaff, who he considered a brother, and Steve's family (Don, Helen, Jeff, Brad, and Pam) who he thought of as family. Later in life he missed his time spent outdoors, but found a love for spending time in the barn with his granddaughter Ellie, doing chores, and helping care for Ellie's horse, many calves, lambs, dog, and cat, which he often referred to as his "babies."
Scott was member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where he served many years as an usher, enjoyed Tuesday mornings with the men's work group, and once a year donated his fish fry to the annual bazaar (which will be missed by family and friends).
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, at St. Joh's Lutheran Church, 312 S Third Street, Evansville, with a visitation starting at 10:30 until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to support St. John's Lutheran Church or start a fund that will benefit local veterans' programs. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit www.wardhurtley.com
