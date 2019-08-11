November 29, 1963 - August 8, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Scott Perry Jordan, age 55, of Janesville, passed away at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after a 20 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born in Janesville on November 29, 1963, the son of George and Esther (Vanpool) Jordan. Scott honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corp from 1982 to 1986, where he had the opportunity to hold the door for President Ronald Reagan while stationed with the 8th and I. Scott worked in the building trades as a plumber, and was a 1982 graduate of Parker High School in Janesville, where he lettered in track and cross country.

He is survived by his mother, Esther Jordan; siblings: Ronald (Julie) Jordan, Orlando (Caryn) Jordan, and Darla Stevens; and eight nieces and nephews. Scott is predeceased by his father, George in 1993; and brother, Richard Jordan in 1974.

A private family service will be held on a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com