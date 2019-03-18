September 25, 1958 - March 15, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Scott Paul Leetzow, age 60, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born on September 25, 1958 in Illinois to Paul and Pearl (Spohn) Leetzow. Scott married Donna Shaffer on March 20, 1992 in Cook County, IL. Scott worked most of his life as a hunting guide for quail, pheasants and turkeys. He enjoyed fishing, camping and scuba diving. He loved to go for rides in his favorite old white car, and listen to country music. Scott was a devoted and loving husband and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Donna of Evansville; a daughter, Stephanie (Billie) Thomas of Illinois; two grandchildren, Billie Lynn and Ruby Thomas; two sisters, Linda (Bob) Waterson and Valerie (Juan) Flores, both of Illinois; and four nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Paula Leetzow.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville, with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com