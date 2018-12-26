Scott "Oly" Anthony Olson

September 15, 1961 - December 23, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Scott "Oly" Anthony Olson, age 57, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, December 23, 2018. He was born on September 15, 1961, the son of Wayne and Phylis (Hull) Olson. He was a very caring and devoted son to his parents. Scott worked for Six Flags theme park in Houston, TX, for 10 years before moving back to Janesville where he worked for Anheuser-Busch Company, Wisconsin Distributors, and River City Distributors, for 27 years. Oly says "thank you" to everyone in the beverage business! He also worked for Schneider Funeral Home as the "Director of Hospitality Services", he called the funeral home "the classiest, most professional group to work for." A big thank you from Scott to Bill, Neal, and of course, the Legend, Mr. Neal W. Schneider. He loved the game of golf, especially when he got his first hole in one with his father. He was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan, who has won more World Series than the Chicago Cubs, sorry G! Oly was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church and a member of the Janesville Noon Lions Club. He also loved taking road trips with his good buddy, Shorty.

Scott is survived by his two beautiful daughters, Paige Taylor and Paris Riley; mother, Phylis; two brothers, Peter (Jeanie) and Mike; nieces and nephews: Elizabeth, Griffin, Lillian, Bennett, Wyatt, and Sterling; and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Olson; grandparents: Philip and Mable Hull, and Selmer and Esther Olson.

"Please keep Paige and Paris in your thoughts and prayers, they truly are gifts from God. Thank you to all who have touched my life- especially my family, close friends, the people at Wisconsin Distributors, and Schneider Funeral Home."

A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the Funeral Home. Memorials are preferred to the Janesville Noon Lions Club. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

"This Bud's for you!"

