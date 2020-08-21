November 19, 1959 - Augsut 18, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Scott LeRoy Taylor, 60, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. He was born November 19, 1959 in Goldsboro, NC, to Lyle and Ethel (Strand) Taylor, while his father was stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Scott was a member of Puckaway Rod and Gun Club. Scott was a beloved son, father, brother, and companion, who will be deeply missed by his family.
Scott is survived by his mother, Ethel Taylor; his companion, Karen Mathison; daughter, Brittany (Bill) Moser; three brothers: Robert (Patti), David (Mona) and James (Gina) Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Taylor; and a niece.
A Celebration of Scott's Life will be held 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Interment will follow the celebration of life at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Taylor Family.