Scott K. Ringhand

December 24, 1959 - April 23, 2022
Evansville, WI - Scott Kenneth Ringhand, 62, of Evansville WI completed his journey on this earth April 23, 2022 at his home where he was cared for by his family. He was born on December 24, 1959 in Edgerton WI to the late Roger and Junice (Dabson) Ringhand.
Scott was a lifelong resident of Evansville. He developed deep roots to his family farm and working in the family business, Ringhand Brothers Inc. Bus Company. When he was young he developed a love of motorcycles and speed. He even had a "special farm license" that allowed him to drive his motorcycle to school starting in 7th grade. At least that's what he told his teacher.
As he grew, so did his friendships with his classmates. He graduated in 1978 from Evansville High School. His close group of friends went in different directions but they never lost touch of each other through all the ups and downs in life and the bond between them remains strong to this day.
He continued to farm and work with his family in the bus business. On April 11th 1998 he married Julie Kopp and they became the sole owners of the bus company the same year after buying out his aunt and uncle. He continued working his farm land which was something he truly enjoyed and took great pride in. He was not a traveler, he was happiest and content being home with his family. He was a big guy with an even bigger heart. He never watched a John Wayne movie without a few tears being shed, he was extremely sentimental. He had the gift of humor and could make light of just about any situation. He was a dependable and hard working for the Evansville School District. He delivered thousands of students safely to their many destinations over his 44 year bus driving career, serving some families for 3 generations. It was said on occasion that he once did doughnuts in the parking lot with an empty school bus at an opposing school during a basketball game. He was truly one of a kind.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, best friend and business partner, Julie Ringhand and their children: Aurora, Sarin, Reed and Fallon Ringhand along with his eldest children: Owen (Taylor) Ringhand and Megan (fiancé Kris Rollins) Ringhand. Grandsons; Granger and Oscar Ringhand and Baby boy Rollins, due in June. Brother: Eric (Michele) Ringhand; cousins: Rick and Russ Ringhand; many nieces and nephews and countless good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents :Roger and Junice Ringhand Uncle and Aunt: Clifford and Eileen Ringhand
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Monday May 2, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville with Pastor Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday May 1, 2022 at St. Johns Lutheran Church from 3PM to 6PM and from 10AM until the start of services on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Scott's name at a later date.
Scott's family would like to give sincere thanks to Dr. Shannon O'Mahar and her staff at the SSM Cancer Care Center in Janesville and Dr. Aaron Schwaab and his staff at the Stoughton Hospital. They took excellent care of him through his highs and lows from his cancer diagnosis. They all became like a second family to him. The family would also like to recognize the top notch care that was provided by the Agrace Hospice staff allowing Scott stay at home until his passing. He especially liked Nurse Jan's "style". www.wardhurtley.com