Scott "Devo" Devine

Janesville, WI -- Scott James "Devo" Devine, age 57, died Friday, September 11, 2020 of complications due to colon cancer. He was born on January 14, 1963 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, the son of Leonard and Virginia (Krall) Devine. He grew up a proud resident of the Fourth Ward, attending Wilson School, Marshall Jr. High, and graduating from Craig High School in 1981. He worked as a custodian and factory worker until diagnosed with Schizophrenia. With medical and loving support, Devo lived a positive and upbeat life, with many friends, including his numerous Fourth Warders, establishment relationships, particularly at Legends, Sneakers and Game Day Sport Bar & Grill. Scott loved politics, sports and music trivia. He was intrigued by all things, "Philly", including sports teams, music and culture. He enjoyed reading and researching at the public library. He recently returned to his church home, attending Cargill UMC. He befriended all, with a Diet Coke, a laugh and smile. He deeply loved his family, always providing the best birthday cards.
He is survived by his brothers, Greg (Christine) of Janesville, and Mark (Nicole) of Washington, D.C.; nieces and nephews: Taylor (Dakota) Morrison, Connor (Carmen), Steven and Molly Devine; his stepmother, Donna Devine; aunts; uncles; and numerous 'lively' cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Many people of Janesville assisted Devo through his life and illness and deserve recognition: The staffs of Hedberg Public Library and Old National Bank, caregivers at Mercy West ER, Oncology, Hospice Care, Drs. Bautista and Shekhani, Stoughton Hospital Geriatric Psych Department; Mary and Joy of Inclusa, Pat and her staff at Alternative Home Care, Inc. and the staff at St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home helped with living care. Lutheran Social Services: Dina and neighbors Bob and Greta at Alden Road Apartments brought support. Special thanks to family: Donna, and Scott's aunt and uncle, Joyce and Dick Garvoille.
After a private family service, a visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. A private burial will be held at a later time. Memorials can be made to the Hedberg Public Library Foundation or the Cargill UMC Foundation.
