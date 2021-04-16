August 5, 1957 - April 7, 2021
Kissimmee, FL - Scott Dean Ferguson passed away on April 7, 2021 at the young age of 63, following a long battle with heart disease. Scott started his career with General Motors, where he worked for 12 years. After that his family moved to Kissimmee, FL, where he worked at KUA for 11 years and he ended his career at Terry's Electric. Scott enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, playing golf, fishing and watching the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.
He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Cher Ferguson; and his daughter and son-in-law, Brook and Steve DeWalle of Richmond, VA; his parents, Robert and Donna Ferguson; in-laws, Jack and Janet Raufman; sisters: Sue Olsen, Sandy (Allen) Wilkins and Pam (Stuart) Carr; nephews: Aaron Olsen, Casey Carr, Brady Carr and Kyzer Dickerson; and nieces, Melisa McKinley and Jennifer Wilkins. He also left behind a loyal friend, Dennis Roberts.
Scott had a witty sense of humor, a great laugh and an ease that made people want to be around him. He was kind, cared about doing the right thing, and was willing to do anything to help out a friend. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
A family gathering will be held at a later date in Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott's memory may be made to the American Heart Association.