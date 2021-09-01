Edgerton, WI - Scott A. Kruckenberg, age 65, of Edgerton, died on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at home. He was born in Edgerton on February 28, 1956, the son of Robert and Marilyn (Lund) Kruckenberg. Scott loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and music, where he enjoyed playing drums in the Kruckenberg family basement with his bandmates. He was a history buff and was a wealth of knowledge. "Scott also believed that no family gathering was complete without the firing of his beloved cannon, much to his mothers chagrin"
Scott is survived by his son, Ryan Kruckenberg; grandchild, Dominic Kruckenberg; mother, Marilyn Kruckenberg; nine siblings: Randy (Cheryl) Kruckenberg, Mark (Colleen) Kruckenberg, Kerri (Bob) Walker, Kelly (Brad) Halverson, Jackie (Tom) Kell, Jeff Kruckenberg, Stacey (Jim) DeVoll, Jamie Kruckenberg and Craig (Christie) Kruckenberg; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; and grandparents.
A Celebration of Scott's Life will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
