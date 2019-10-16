March 25, 1957 - October 11, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Kay "Sindy" Leibbrand, age 62, of Delavan, WI, died on October 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospital of Janesville. Sindy was born on March 25, 1957, daughter of the late Mickey and Caroline Hagg. Sindy married David Leibbrand in Cloudcroft, NM on October 28, 1997. Some of Sindy's favorite things were being a fitness instructor, downhill skiing, the beach, and the color red.

Sindy is survived by her husband, David; children: Whitney (Lance) Petrie, Samuel Leibbrand, and Willem Leibbrand; grandchildren: Aiden, Westlee, and Kamden Petrie. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Todd Keenan McAlees; sister, Sabrina Hagg; and father-in-law, Wilbur Leibbrand.

A Visitation for Sindy will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Court, Asheville, NC 28806. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.