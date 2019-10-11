July 21, 1942 - October 8, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Saundra Kay Colcord, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was born in Webster, S.D. on July 21, 1942, the daughter of Victor and Elvira (Wettstein) Dewey. She married Melvin Colcord on November 18, 1961, and he preceded her in death on September 9, 2018. Saundra worked at Prent in Quality Control.

Saundra is survived by her four children: Victor E. (Jill) Colcord, Paula K. (Doug) Totten, Cheryl L. (Greg) Phillips, and Vincent A. (Shannon) Colcord; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Victoria (George Gillespie) Fortin; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jon Grice officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com