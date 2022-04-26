January 27, 1923 - April 23, 2022
Janesville, WI - Saramae "Sis" Drew, age 99, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. She was born in Milton, Wisconsin on January 27, 1923; the daughter of Patrick and Lulu (Mullen) Fanning. Sis married Joseph E. Drew on December 2, 1950 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton; and they had six children. She was an active member of St. William Parish, where she managed the kitchen for over 30 years. She thoroughly enjoyed baking and catering for funerals, fish frys, and festivals with the hard-working, all-volunteer St. William kitchen crew. One of her joys was selling her rolls, pies, and cookies at the Farmers Market on the Square in Madison for ten years. Sis greatly enjoyed playing cards for as long as she was able and rarely missed a Milwaukee Brewers broadcast. Sis was a 1940 graduate of Milton Union High School, and in her early career was employed by Parker Pen and Hough Shade. While raising her children, she worked making lunch for the St. William school nuns and waitressed at the Alpine Restaurant.
Sis is survived by her children: Rose (John Boles) Lynch, Bill (Connie) Drew, Bob (Beth) Drew, Carrie (Paul Sexton) Drew, and Kay (Steve Wessel) Drew; son-in-law, Mike Karis; grandchildren: Kelly (Jonathan) Tabak, Amy Lynch, Mathew (Lauren Hurley) Drew, Meghan Drew, and Erin Sexton; step grandchildren: Kory Stoehr, and Amanda (Paul) Schieldt; great grandson, Elijah Tabak; and many extended family members and friends including her good friends at First Senior Apartments, Janesville. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Drew; daughter, Annie Karis; and siblings: Agnes (Lou) Hanauska, Joe (Peg) Fanning, Paul (Elsie) Fanning, Kathleen (Dan) Drew, Dint (Phyllis) Fanning, Harold Fanning (of the 92nd Tank Battalion - Bataan), and Bud (Betty) Fanning.
Sis was very appreciative of the caring, thoughtful, and attentive staff at Rock Haven nursing facility where she lived for the last 18 months.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow Mass at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, with lunch to follow in St. William hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: ECHO Food Pantry, Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guest book, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com