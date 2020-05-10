April 17, 1929 - April 20, 2020
Kalamazoo, MI -- Sarah "Sorca" Boran of Kalamazoo, MI passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Janesville, Wisconsin April 20, 2020, at age 91, surrounded by family. Sorca was born and raised in Lusk, Co. Dublin, Ireland, the oldest child of Mary (Carey) and Peter Gaffney. She was united in marriage to James (Frank) Boran in 1958 and had been a Kalamazoo resident since 1962.
Sorca is survived by her six children: Diarmuid (Amy) Boran, Nuala (Charles) Wilmanski, Maeve Boran (Tom Haupert), Maura Mahr, Colm (Linda) Boran, Canice (Lisa) Boran; nine grandchildren; four sisters: Maeve, Christina, Eileen, and Rosaleen; two brothers, Peter and Mac; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank in 2016, her parents, and her brother, Conn
Sorca will be remembered for many things, not the least of which was her no-nonsense approach to life, her love of travel and going "home" to Ireland as often as she could. We would be remiss not to mention her legendary Irish brown bread and scones ("bakings") which she would use for many occasions including welcoming new neighbors, saying thank you, and offering comfort to those who lost a loved one.
Sorca loved to read, and a favorite source of inspiration was, "I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again." Etienne de Grellet.
Memorial services will be planned in Kalamazoo at a later date. Cards can be mailed to the Redmond Funeral Home at the address below. Memories or condolences can be shared either by mailing them to the same address or by visiting the Redmond website.
Boran Family
c/o Redmond Funeral Home
2300 East G Ave
Parchment, MI 49004