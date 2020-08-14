August 19, 1981 - July 25, 2020
Sandy, UT -- Sarah Kay Ruud, 38, passed away July 25, 2020 unexpectedly in her apartment in Sandy, Utah. She was born August 19, 1981 in Janesville, WI. Sarah graduated in 1999 as part of the last class of "The Milton Redmen". She was in 4-H, gymnastics and was also a candy striper. Anyone who knew Sarah also knew of her great love for animals of all kinds! She once came home from a visit with her grandpa with a pot-bellied pig. She was especially fond of her "two boys", her 2 little dogs, Mike Rowe and Norman Bates. Sarah also loved music, trivia, "Batman", and spending time with family. We always looked forward to her coming home for Christmas, as she enjoyed cooking different types of food for us. She loved to make peanut brittle, and would give many batches away to family and friends. It was a tradition her Grandpa Shoemaker started. Sarah worked as a Business Analyst in the healthcare industry. She was very good at her job, earning several awards and bonuses throughout her years of work. Sarah started her career with EDS, then worked for HP and then on to Cognosante. She worked first in Madison, WI, then went to Little Rock, AR for about three years, before moving to Reno, NV. She ended up in Sandy, UT in 2019.
Sarah is survived by her parents, Faith and Steve Ruud of Alma Center; step-siblings Robert (Nikki) Ruud of Edgerton, WI and Bobbi Jo (Mary) Braden of Pillager, MN; grandmother, Bonnie Shoemaker of Black River Falls; uncles: Hal Shoemaker, Jon Shoemaker (Patty), Walter Ruud, RJ Ruud and Donny Ruud; aunts, Shirley (Dwayne), Marie (Dean); and many cousins; nieces; nephews and friends. She is truly loved and will be missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Garden Valley Gatherings, W13072 State Road 121, Alma Center, WI 54611, with a service at 4:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Terry Marg. The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home of Hixton is assisting the family with arrangements.