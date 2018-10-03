January 5, 1942 - September 25, 2018
Milton, WI -- Sarah Kay Adams, 76, of Milton, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. Sarah was born on January 5, 1942, to Eual and Retha (Maxey) Kindrick. She graduated from Wichita West High School in 1960, and married David Adams on May 5, 1963, on McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, KS. Sarah enjoyed reading, and taking care of her family. She was an avid fan of figure skating, and passionately followed news and politics.
Sarah is survived by her husband, David; sons, Brian (Jennifer) and Tim; brother, Donald (Paula) Kindrick; and sister, Billye Myers; grandchildren: Lyla, Jacob, Mitchell, and Kellyn. Sarah is preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 12 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, with Pastor Steve Scott officiating. Visitation will be Saturday October 6, 2018 at 11:30 a.m., up until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Milton Cemetery. A reception with refreshments will be held at Milton United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 241 Northside Drive directly after burial.
