Janesville, WI - Sarah "Jane" Wolf, age 91, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center. Jane was a faithful woman who loved the Lord and her family. She was born on February 23, 1930 in Hillsdale, WI; the daughter of Perry and Geneviene (Bliven) Shackelton. Jane married George Wolf on October 17, 1946. Following their marriage, they raised their sons in Waterloo, Iowa, then moved back to Wisconsin in 1968. Jane's Christian faith was an essential part of her life, and she enjoyed playing organ and piano in the different churches her family attended over the years. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Jane is survived by her husband, George, of 75 years; their sons: Gerald "Jerry" Wolf and William "Bill" (Kathleen) Wolf; 5 grandchildren: Chad (Anita) Wolf, Matthew (Angie) Wolf, Jamie Wolf, Justin (Ashley) Wolf, Kimberly Wolf; 5 great grandchildren: Brayden, Austin, Michaela, Dalton, Brianna; 2 great great grandchildren, Hailey and Savanna; siblings: Viola Hanson, Raymond (Millie) Shackelton, Dick (Louise) Shackelton, Stanley (Pam), Dan (Wendy); and sister and best friend, Dora (Tom) White. She is preceded in death by her parents; and 3 brothers: Robert, Don, and Dave.
A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of her life until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at New Life Assembly of God Church, 2416 N. Wright Rd. in Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
