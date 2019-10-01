Sarah Elizabeth Taormino

March 3, 1980 - September 26, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Sarah Elizabeth (Thompson) Taormino, age 39, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL, following a brief illness. She was born in Janesville, on March 3, 1980, the daughter of Loren and Sherrie (Wilson) Thompson. She grew up in Janesville, attended Janesville Schools, and graduated from Parker High School in 1998. Sarah was employed at the Rock County Clerk of Courts as a Deputy Clerk for the past several years. She previously was employed by the Lemans Corporation. On June 23, 2018, she married the man of her dreams, Adam Taormino, and became the mother of three sons. Sarah was known for her smile and her contagious laugh. She loved spending time with family and friends, sitting around a campfire listening to music. She was an avid collector of snowmen and proudly displayed them every Christmas. Though her life on earth was short, she deeply touched every heart of those who knew her.

Surviving are her husband, Adam Taormino; three sons: Austin, Ethan and Caden Taormino; her parents, Loren and Sherrie Thompson; her sister, Amanda Dabson; three nephews: Hunter, Danny and Ari Dabson; her maternal grandfather, John Wilson; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Jeanette Taormino; sister-in-law, Gina (Jim) Chaney; brother-in-laws, Matt (Cyndy) Taormino and Nick (Heather) Taormino; sister-in-law, Amber Taormino; numerous aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Margret Wilson; paternal grandparents, Edward and Arlene Thompson; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Christie. She is further survived by her beloved pets, Sadie and Dutches. She took Skipper the guinea pig with her.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Bond Haldeman of St. John Lutheran Church will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 and on Saturday, October 5th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Sarah Taormino Memorial Fund at the Blackhawk Community Credit Union. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

"Live every moment, Laugh every day, Love beyond words"