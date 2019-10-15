March 9, 1954 - October 12, 2019

Milton, WI -- Sarah Ann McClintock, 65, died unexpectedly on October 12th, 2019. Sarah was born on March 9th, 1954, in Park Ridge, IL, to Raymond and Jean Hermanson. She married Michael McClintock on August 9th, 1985. She had a son, Randall "Butch" Dean II born May, 1971, and a daughter, Miracle Hexom (McClintock) born February, 1989. Sarah liked bowling with friends she made in leagues. She enjoyed making treats for special friends and family for their birthday. Sarah also enjoyed volunteering at the Gathering Place in Milton. Sarah was the most thoughtful and creative person in the world. She knew how to make everyone feel so special. Sarah loved her family beyond words and was so very proud of her grandchildren.

Sarah is survived by her husband, Michael; her son, Randall "Butch" (Linda) Dean; her daughter, Miracle (Aaron) Hexom; her grandchildren: Kirsten E. Dean, Kenny Dean, Kevin Dean, and Aubrey Ann Hexom; her brothers: Thomas Hermanson, Robert (Karen) Hermanson, and Raymond (Debbie) Hermanson; and her loving sister, Patti Dean.

A celebration of life will be held this Thursday, at Albrecht Funeral Home in Milton, WI, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

Sarah - wife, mother, "Grama" will be forever missed.