February 23, 1986 - May 24, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Sarah A. Salinas, age 34, of Janesville, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. She was born at Fort Polk, LA on February 23, 1986, the daughter of Terri (Revels) Hedgecock and Kevin Wileman. Sarah graduated from Janesville Craig High School with the Class of 2004. She married Steven R. Salinas on June 6, 2015 in Janesville. Sarah helped Steve in their construction company, Salinas Construction Services and also was a personal caregiver. She loved animals and even as a young child would be known to bring home a wild animal to give them shelter and food. She enjoyed drawing, reading, being outside and spending time with her family and beloved dogs. Sarah also loved Halloween, anything horror related and had a fond affection of drag queens. She loved the drag queen shows and really wanted to meet one.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; daughter, Leanna; her mom, Terri Hedgecock of Janesville; dad, Kevin Wileman of Janesville; two brothers, Andrew Wileman and Cody Madriaga both of Janesville; a niece and nephew, Kaelynn and Cayden; grandparents: Rosemary Revels of Marshfield, and Dick and Mary Wileman of Janesville; her mother-in-law, Renee Rosencrans of Janesville; as well as aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Carl Revels.
A private family gathering will take place on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Pastor Daniel Wolf will preside. A public celebration of Sarah's life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.